Central Railway advises passengers not to carry any fire-prone articles while travelling by railway

Giving utmost priority to the safety and security of passengers while travelling by railway the Central Railway (CR) has advised passengers not to carry any fire-prone articles. In a press briefing at Pune on Friday, Central Railway’s Pune division PRO Dr Ramdas Bhise informed that the luggage of passengers is being checked at every railway station and if any passenger is caught carrying fire-prone articles or articles prone to blast, the passenger will be prosecuted under section 164 of the Railway Act.         

Taking a cue from the recent fire incident in Delhi-Darbhanga Express and firecrackers found at Kolhapur railway station, the railway division has instructed all railway stations in the country to take precautionary measures, informed Dr Bhise. Accordingly, the luggage of the passengers is being checked at Pune, Miraj, and Kolhapur railway stations by the dog squad, RPF Staff, and TTEs. In the next 15 days, checks will be done at the railway stations and inside the trains as well and Central Railway is spreading awareness about these precautions among the passengers. The staff of CR including parcel and pantry car, on-board housekeeping and out-sourced staff are being trained in avoiding fire incidents in the railway trains.

