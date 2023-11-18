Campaigning at peaks Rajasthan and Telangana

PM Modi and top leaders of political parties address rallies

AMN / WEB DESK / CORRESPONDENTS

Campaigning for Assembly Elections in Rajasthan and Telangana has intensified as top leaders of various political parties are touring the two poll bound states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed election rallies in Bharatpur and Nagore. BJP national president J.P. Nadda addressed a rally in Jodhpur. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Chief Minister of the state Vasundhara Raje are among several BJP leaders campaigning at various places today.

On the other hand, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge held public meeting at Weir of Bharatpur. He is also scheduled to hold a rally in Tijara of Alwar district. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today held a rally in Karauli. He is scheduled to hold rally in Gangapur City and Lalsot. Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and Bhupendra Hooda are also busy campaigning at various places. BSP Chief Mayawati and RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal are also addressing election meetings at various places.

In Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today addressed ‘Sankalpa Sabhas’ at Gadwal. He asked people to decide whether they need development under a double-engine government or they want false promises. He alleged that the BRS has set a world record with false assurances. Referring to the local development works, Mr Shah said the BRS government has not completed any irrigation projects.

Meanwhile, BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao left for Cheryal in Jangaon district for electioneering while MIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is holding a door-to-door campaign in the Nampally constituency.