Fuel Enters Gaza; Telecommunications Partially Restored

© WHO Large areas of the Gaza Strip have been destroyed by missile strikes.

The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said it has partially restored phone and internet services in Gaza after fuel shipments were delivered to the region.

A first shipment of around 17,000 liters of fuel passed through the Rafah crossing from Egypt late Friday, a Palestinian border official told a news agency.

Paltel said it had begun restoring its network after receiving fuel to restart the generators that power its equipment.

Under growing pressure from the United States, Israel said Friday that it would allow small shipments of fuel into the Gaza Strip for humanitarian purposes, as United Nations aid convoys remained suspended for a third consecutive day.

“Yesterday evening, the War Cabinet responded to a special request by the United States to provide two fuel tankers per day for the sewage purifying facilities in the Gaza Strip that are facing collapse without electricity and the ability to manage the water and sewage systems that UNRWA manages,” Israeli National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi told reporters Friday in Tel Aviv. The UNRWA is the United Nations agency that assists Palestinians.

According to VOA in Washington, a U.S. State Department official confirmed that Israel has agreed to allow in 140,000 liters (36,984 gallons) of fuel every 48 hours for southern Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt – 120,000 liters (31,700 gallons) for UNRWA aid trucks, desalination plants, sewage facilities and hospitals, and 20,000 liters (5,283 gallons) for telecommunications generators. The first delivery is expected Saturday.

