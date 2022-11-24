Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes 272 kg of illicit Opium worth Rs 14 crore in international market

AMN

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has busted inter-state drug cartels involved in trafficking of illicit Opium from North East India to Rajasthan. It has seized 272 kilograms of illicit Opium worth 14 crore rupees in the international market. After receiving specific intelligence that drug traffickers of Rajasthan were using trawler trucks having specially built cavities for smuggling huge quantities of illicit opium, officers of CBN initiated action to bust these inter-state cartels. On the 15th of this month, it seized 95 packets of Opium weighing around 103 kg in Jaipur.

Later, in a follow-up operation officers of CBN, intercepted a Tata Trawler at a toll tax near Barabanki in UP and recovered over 135 kg of Opium. Yesterday, the CBN on the basis of specific intelligence intercepted a Tata Trawler at Hisar in Haryana and recovered over 33 kg of Opium.