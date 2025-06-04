Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Census to be conducted from March 1, 2027; caste to be included in survey

Jun 4, 2025

Staff Reporter

The Government of India today announced that it will conduct the population census, beginning from March 1, 2027. Caste census, a long-standing demand of the Opposition, will also be a part of the process, the Ministry of Home Affairs said. 

However, for the Union Territory of Ladakh and other snow-bound areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the census will begin from October 1, 2026, the ministry added.

In a statement, Union Home Ministry said the reference date for Ladakh and the non-synchronous snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be first of October, 2026. The notification for the intent of conducting Population Census with these reference dates is likely to be published in the official gazette on 16th of this month. The last census was conducted in 2011 in two phases. These were Phase I – House Listing and Phase II – Population Enumeration.


Our correspondent reports that census 2021 was also proposed to be conducted in two phases in a similar manner with phase I during April-September 2020 and second phase in February 2021. All the preparations for the first phase of the Census to be conducted in 2021 were completed. However, the census work was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Market June 4: Sensex, Nifty Close in Green After 3-Day Decline

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

CPI(M) Slams Govt’s Parallel Probe into AI-171 Crash, Demands Respect for Independent Probe

Jun 17, 2025
TOP AWAAZ WOMEN

Millions Want Children But Can’t Afford Them, Finds UN Study

Jun 16, 2025
NCR DELHI TOP AWAAZ

Rains accompanied by strong winds lash Delhi NCR, bringing respite from heatwave

Jun 15, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!