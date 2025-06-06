From Legal Counsel to Life Partner: Mahua Moitra Marries Pinaki Misra

By A correspondent

In a development blending political power, personal reinvention, and transcontinental romance, firebrand Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has married former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra in a private ceremony in Germany on May 30, 2025.

The wedding, held far from the glare of India’s political corridors, was a quiet affair attended by close friends and family. Moitra herself confirmed the news on June 5 via social media, sharing a photo of the newlyweds smiling warmly, with the TMC MP elegantly adorned in gold jewelry. The post put an end to swirling speculation, with Moitra writing simply: “Here’s to new beginnings.”

From Parliament to Partnership

The union of Mahua Moitra, a sitting MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal, with Pinaki Misra, a three-time former MP from Puri, Odisha, is noteworthy not just for their political clout, but for the unique trajectory that brought them together. Misra, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, had previously represented Moitra legally — a professional relationship that has now evolved into a personal one.

Their wedding, while understated, has ignited interest for the backstory both figures bring — from Moitra’s celebrated takedowns in Parliament to Misra’s legal and political legacy across decades.

A Trailblazer with Many Lives

Mahua Moitra, 49, is known as one of the most outspoken and articulate voices in India’s Opposition ranks. A former Wall Street investment banker who graduated from Mount Holyoke College in the US, she left a lucrative job at JP Morgan to join politics — first with the Congress’s youth wing and later as a key face of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. Her sharp speeches on government accountability and civil liberties have earned both admiration and controversy.

Moitra’s personal life has occasionally made headlines. Her first marriage to Danish financier Lars Wauvert Brorson was confirmed by her on social media, where she also addressed misinformation surrounding her identity: “My ex-husband is Lars Brorson. My name is and has always been Mahua Moitra,” she once wrote on X.

Following her separation, Moitra was involved in a much-publicized relationship with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who later became one of the whistleblowers in a controversy over her alleged targeting of industrialist Gautam Adani in Parliament. Moitra dismissed Dehadrai as a “jilted ex,” and despite political heat — including expulsion from Parliament in 2023 — she remains a defiant and central figure in TMC’s strategy.

Who is Pinaki Misra?

Pinaki Misra, 64, is no stranger to India’s power circles. A distinguished lawyer and former MP, Misra first entered the Lok Sabha in 1996 from Puri on a Congress ticket. After a brief political hiatus, he returned to Parliament in 2009 under the BJD banner and served until 2019.

An alumnus of St. Stephen’s College and Delhi University’s Faculty of Law, Misra is widely respected in legal circles and has argued several high-profile cases. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Misra did not contest, and the Puri seat went to BJP’s Sambit Patra.

Misra has two children from a previous marriage, and like Moitra, had chosen to keep his personal life largely private until now.

A New Chapter for Both

The Moitra-Misra wedding symbolizes more than just a personal milestone — it unites two seasoned professionals who have navigated the stormy waters of Indian politics and public scrutiny.

The marriage has sparked interest not just for its romantic angle but for the possibilities it may open politically and professionally. Both have faced their share of challenges — legal, political, and personal — and emerge into this new phase seemingly wiser and more grounded.

While neither has commented extensively on their plans post-marriage, those familiar with their personalities suggest the couple will continue to remain active in public life, albeit possibly on new terms.

As Mahua Moitra had once quipped in an interview during turbulent times, “I have terrible taste in men.” With this new beginning, perhaps she’s rewriting that narrative — this time, on her own terms.