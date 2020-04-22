Celebrate Festivals by Staying at Home Under Lockdown

WEB DESK

As we all are familiar with the current situation worldwide, caused due to the spread of Coronavirus in more than 200 countries. The deadly virus rapidly increased in few countries, and in many, it is under control because of the measures taken by the health organizations and the government. In India also, the government has announced lockdown, and all the citizens must remain inside their houses to prevent the virus from further spreading.

Well, the lockdown doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate the festivals and special occasions with your loved ones. Even if you are stuck in some city and your dear ones are in some other city or country, then you can send birthday gifts, rakhi gifts, anniversary gifts, etc. to them through online gifting portals. Below, we have discussed some ways through which you can celebrate the festivals in a great way.

Video Calls – Probably everyone is using a smartphone now-a-days, and there are a lot of applications that offer free video call services. You can even take multiple users to a conference while initiating a video call. This way, you can plan a surprise video call for the one that has a birthday or anniversary and can wish them over the video call. This will bring a wide smile on their face even if you are not with them.

Digital Gifts – Another great way to express your love is by doing it digitally. You can send e-caricatures, personalised digital posters, gift cards, greeting cards, etc. to your special ones. Many portals are also offering the special service of the guitarist on call. You can surprise your loved ones by dedicating a song to them through this service.

Online Gifts – Although there are restrictions on gift delivery services in some areas, many areas are functional. Let’s say if you want to send rakhi to Dubai, UK, USA, Australia, or to any other country where your brother resides, you can send rakhi and rakhi gifts online easily from any reliable gifting portal. Similarly, for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, or for any other occasion, you can avail online gift delivery.

Make a Video – As you are at your home with nothing but time in your hands, you can utilise it to make a creative video by using automated tools and software available online. According to the occasion, make a video by using memories and photographs from the past. Share the video with your loved ones on occasion and let them enjoy every bit of it.

So, these were some ways by which you can enjoy the festivals to the fullest without getting out of your homes. Surprise your dear ones and make them feel special under lockdown. Your gesture will surely be appreciated. Share these ways with your loved ones as well to celebrate the festivals and occasions with happiness and joy. Also, stay safe from the deadly Coronavirus and follow the guidelines issued by the government. Stay home! Happy lockdown!