CDSCO Flags 4 Drugs as Spurious, Recalls 49 Less Efficacious Samples

Central Drug Standards Control Organisation, CDSCO has flagged select batches of four drugs as spurious. Out of nearly 3000 samples tested, 49 drugs were asked to be recalled as they were found less efficacious. Only nearly 1.5 per cent of the total drugs sampled were found to be less efficacious. Talking to media in New Delhi today, Drugs Controller General of India, Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said vigilant action and monitoring of drugs by CDSCO has drastically brought down the percentage of less efficacious drugs.

DCGI Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said only 1.5 percent of the total drugs sampled found to be less efficacious, including metronidazole tablets by Hindustan Anitbiotics, domperidon tablets by Rainbow life sciences, Oxytocin by Pushkar Pharma, Metformin by Swiss Biotech Parentarels, Calcium 500 mg and Vitamin D3 250 IU Tablets by Life Max Cancer Laboratories and PAN 40 by Alkem Labs, etc.

Last month, the CDSCO identified over 50 drugs, which have failed in the drug test. In its latest report, the controller said 50 drugs including Paracetamol are “not of standard quality” (NSQ). The report has also flagged calcium and vitamin D3 supplements, anti-diabetes pills, and high blood pressure medicines.

Paracetamol tablets from Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd were specifically mentioned for quality concerns. The report listed a total of 48 drugs in the NSQ category, including a Gauze Roll Non-Sterile Roller Bandage.

NSQ drugs are those that do not meet the quality standards set by national or international authorities.