CBI secures deportation of fake currency case accused Moideenabba Ummer Beary from UAE

CBI has succeeded in returning of proclaimed offender Moideenababa Ummer Beary from UAE through INTERPOL channels. The accused was wanted in a case related to counterfeiting Indian currency notes, cheating, and criminal conspiracy. The agency informed that he had procured high-quality fake Indian currency notes in Dubai and transported the same to Bangalore via Sharjah. It added that in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, the CBI team brought him back to India today. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

