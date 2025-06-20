Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/

Air India suspends, reduces international flights due to maintenance reasons

Jun 20, 2025
Air India has suspended and reduced the services of several international flights due to operational and maintenance reasons. In a statement, Air India said the reduction in services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft arose from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East.

It said that the flight from Amritsar to London, Goa to London, will remain suspended till the 15th of next month, while the flight from Delhi to Nairobi will remain suspended till the 30th of this month. It added that the reduction of various flights, including Delhi to Toronto, Washington, London, Paris, Vienna, Melbourne and Tokyo, will be effective from tomorrow till the 15th of July.

