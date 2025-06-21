Over 500 Indians evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu amid Israel-Iran conflict

AMN / NEW DELHI

A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan landed in New Delhi in the wee hours today bringing Indians from Iran. With this, so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu. The Operation has been launched to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran in view of the deteriorating situation due to ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Last night, a flight carrying 290 Indian nationals also arrived in New Delhi.



As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and to evacuate them using the available and feasible options. Indian nationals in Iran have been advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24×7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.



The Emergency Helpline numbers of the Embassy of India in Tehran are +98 9128109115, and +98 9128109109. The helpline numbers for WhatsApp are +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, and +91 8086871709. The number for ⁠Bandar Abbas is +98 9177699036 and Zahedan is +98 9396356649. The email is [email protected].



Helpline numbers of 24X7 Control Room set-up by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi are 800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, and +91-11-23017905. The WhatsApp number is +91-9968291988 and the Email is [email protected].