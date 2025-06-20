Bihar: NDA put Bihar on path of prosperity & rapid growth says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said NDA is a symbol of development as during the past 11 years it has led Bihar to the path of prosperity and rapid growth. Addressing a public meeting at Jasauli in Siwan in Bihar Mr. Modi said NDA has taken several steps for developing Bihar and several others will come up.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over five thousand 900 crore rupees at Siwan through video conferencing.

Speaking at the public meeting, Mr. Modi said he is working on Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas but the opposition Congress and RJD want to propagate dynastic politics by motto of “Parivar Ka Sath Parivar Ka Vikas “. He said the approach of the opposition is anti-Bihar and anti-investment. The Prime Minister alleged that the opposition has no faith in Baba Sahab Dr. Ambedkar as people witnessed recently the insult of the chief architect of the Constitution.

Mr. Modi also said that they will not tender apology as they have no respect for Dalit, Mahadalit, Backward and Extremely Backward castes. He alleged that the Congress and RJD made Bihar as a symbol of migration but due to the capabilities of youth Bihar got rid of it when they elected NDA under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. The Prime Minister warned people that those who are responsible for the downfall of Bihar again want to usurp power. Mr. Modi said for the sake of the bright future of young generations people should remain alert.

After flagging off the export consignment of engine produced at Marhowrah Locomotive factory to Western African country Republic of Guinea Mr Modi said it will instill a sense of pride in Bihar people. Referring to his recent foreign visit Mr Modi said heads of developed countries are amazed with the fast growth of India and they wish that India should become an economic power attaining position of third largest economy of the world.

He said in the last 11 years 25 crore people defeated poverty out of which figure was 3.75 crore in Bihar. The Prime Minister said the new Patliputra -Gorakhpur Vand Bharat Express which was flagged off today will boost tourism in Purvanchal Uttar Pradesh , Kushinagar and Bihar by connecting land of Baba Harihar Nath to Baba Gorkh Nath.