CBI registers case against private company for causing loss of Rs 1028.94 cr to SBI, consortium banks

CBI has registered a case on a complaint from State Bank of India, New Delhi against private company and others for causing an alleged loss of 1028.94 crore rupees to SBI and other consortium member banks.

It has been alleged in the complaint that the accused including private company and its Directors had cheated SBI and other consortium member banks including Central bank of India, Axis Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Karnataka Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank by diversion of bank funds, and sham transactions.

The allegations were based on forensic audit report. Searches were conducted today at seven locations at the premises of accused at Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Bulandshahr.