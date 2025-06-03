Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CBI recovers gold, cash, property documents in probe involving senior IRS officer

Jun 3, 2025
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at various premises and recovered substantial assets and incriminating material in connection with the ongoing investigation related to the arrest of two accused, including a Senior IRS officer. In a statement, CBI said that during the searches, nearly 3.5 kilograms of gold, 2 kilograms of silver and one crore rupees cash were recovered. It added that documents of a locker and 25 bank accounts with various banks and documents of immovable properties and assets located in Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab were recovered. The accused IRS officer was presently posted as Additional Director General, Directorate of Taxpayer Services in New Delhi

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
