CBI recovers gold, cash, property documents in probe involving senior IRS officer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at various premises and recovered substantial assets and incriminating material in connection with the ongoing investigation related to the arrest of two accused, including a Senior IRS officer. In a statement, CBI said that during the searches, nearly 3.5 kilograms of gold, 2 kilograms of silver and one crore rupees cash were recovered. It added that documents of a locker and 25 bank accounts with various banks and documents of immovable properties and assets located in Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab were recovered. The accused IRS officer was presently posted as Additional Director General, Directorate of Taxpayer Services in New Delhi

Post navigation