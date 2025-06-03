Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: 7 dead in Siwan as gusty winds, rain cause widespread destruction

Jun 3, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least seven people died in separate incidents due to gusty winds and rain-related incidents in Siwan of Bihar district last evening. Strong winds and rain caused widespread destruction in the Siwan district. Several trees were uprooted and walls collapsed due to the high-speed winds.

In Bajitpur village of Lakhdinabiganj block, a tree fell on a moving vehicle, killing a resident. Two women also lost their lives in separate incidents during gusty winds in the same block. In the Basantpur block, three deaths were reported due to the falling of a tree and wall collapse during rain and gusty winds. An elderly woman lost her life in the GB Nagar police station area when a huge tree fell on her thatched house. The Disaster Management Department has appealed to people to maintain alertness given inclement weather, including high-speed winds, rainfall and the probability of lightning in North Bihar and the Western part of the state.

