PM Modi speaks to CMs of Assam and Sikkim on current flood situation

PM Narendra Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on the situation arising due to heavy rainfall and floods in the Northeast. Mr Modi has assured all help and support to the affected states.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a social media post that the Prime Minister called him to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. Mr Sarma briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. He also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government. The Assam Chief Minister added that Mr Modi has expressed concern and assured full support from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s concern and support regarding the landslide and flood situation in Sikkim. He noted that the state administration remains fully committed to managing the situation and providing all necessary assistance to those affected.