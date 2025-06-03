PM Modi to inaugurate world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab in J&K: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir on the 6th of this month. In a social media post, Dr. Singh said the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, stands tall in Jammu and Kashmir as a proud symbol of New India’s strength and vision.

He added that the bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project and has been engineered to withstand the toughest natural challenges.