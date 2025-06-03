Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to inaugurate world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab in J&K: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Jun 3, 2025
PM Modi to inaugurate world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab in J&K on June 6: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir on the 6th of this month. In a social media post, Dr. Singh said the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, stands tall in Jammu and Kashmir as a proud symbol of New India’s strength and vision.

He added that the bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project and has been engineered to withstand the toughest natural challenges.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!