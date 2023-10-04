CBI court grants regular bail to Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi

AMN / NEW DELHI

A CBI Court in Delhi has granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti in the alleged land-for-jobs scam case. On 22nd of this month, the court had summoned them taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against them.

They have to furnish a personal bail bond of 50,000 each. The next date of hearing is October 16. Court has directed CBI to serve chargesheet copy to all accused in the matter.