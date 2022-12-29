CBI conducts searches against fraudulent registration of foreign medical graduates

Staff Reporter

Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches today in different states and Union Territories in a case related to alleged irregularities in the registration of foreign medical graduates with medical councils on fake certificates.

The agency said, the searches were conducted at around 91 locations, at the premises of certain Medical Councils as well as Foreign Medical Graduates. This led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, including fake Pass Certificates from the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination.

CBI had registered a case on the 21st of this month against unknown public servants of State Medical Councils and Medical Councils of India. It has been alleged that as many as 73 Foreign Medical Graduates, who failed to qualify the mandatory qualifying examination managed to get themselves registered with Medical Councils in several states. It was further alleged that registration on such fake certificates enabled the candidates to practice or to secure jobs with hospitals across the country.