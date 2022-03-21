FreeCurrencyRates.com

CBI arrests Senior Intelligence officer of DGGI in bribery case

AGENCIES

Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Senior Intelligence officer Mohit Dhankar working in the office of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Ghaziabad in a bribery case of 60 lakh rupees. It has also arrested a Private Person Rakesh Sharma in the case. The Agency said that a case was registered in this regard on the basis of a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe. It was further alleged that the accused demanded bribe of one crore rupees through Private Persons or touts for showing official favour to Complainant’s father in a case at DGGI, Ghaziabad.

CBI laid a trap and caught the private person for accepting bribe of 60 lakh rupees as first Instalment on behalf of Public Servant. The Public Servant was also caught. Searches were also conducted at the premises of the accused.

