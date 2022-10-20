https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2022 07:23:00      انڈین آواز

CAQM decides to implement Stage-2 of Graded Response Action Plan amid rising pollution

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has decided to implement Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan, GRAP. The decision comes after the Sub-Committee for operationalization of GRAP of the Commission comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and noted that the air quality parameters are likely to dip into Very Poor category on Saturday. In an effort to ameliorate the Air Quality Index- AQI of Delhi-NCR, the sub-committee has taken the call to invoke all actions in the entire NCR by all the agencies concerned. The AQI ranging between 301 to 400 is classified as a Very poor category. It has advised the citizens to use public transport and minimize use of personal vehicles and avoid dust-generating construction activities.

Also, a 12-point action plan is now applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR. It includes mechanical and vacuum-based sweeping of roads on a daily basis, stopping the use of Diesel Generators except emergent and essential services, and regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

ISSF World Championship: Ramita Jindal crowned world champion in 10 meter Air Rifle Women Junior event in Cairo

AMN India's Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event at the In ...

Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth to face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore; Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy to face each other

AMN In Denmark Open Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's single cat ...

World U-23 Wrestling Championships: Sajan, Vikas, and Nitesh add to medal tally

AMN In the World under-23 Wrestling Championships, India's medal tally rose up to a record three on Wednesd ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart