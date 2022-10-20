CAQM decides to implement Stage-2 of Graded Response Action Plan amid rising pollution

AMN

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has decided to implement Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan, GRAP. The decision comes after the Sub-Committee for operationalization of GRAP of the Commission comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and noted that the air quality parameters are likely to dip into Very Poor category on Saturday. In an effort to ameliorate the Air Quality Index- AQI of Delhi-NCR, the sub-committee has taken the call to invoke all actions in the entire NCR by all the agencies concerned. The AQI ranging between 301 to 400 is classified as a Very poor category. It has advised the citizens to use public transport and minimize use of personal vehicles and avoid dust-generating construction activities.

Also, a 12-point action plan is now applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR. It includes mechanical and vacuum-based sweeping of roads on a daily basis, stopping the use of Diesel Generators except emergent and essential services, and regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites.