Canada: PM Trudeau faces fresh calls for resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced fresh calls for resignation, hours after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland quit in a surprise move after disagreeing with him over US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats. Freeland also stepped down as Canada’s Finance Minister, and her resignation marked the first open dissent against Prime Minister Trudeau from within his cabinet threatening his hold on power.

A third of the ruling Liberal Party’s MPs have called for a change in leadership in Canada further deepening the political crisis in the country. The number of rebel MPs who have sought his ouster has grown to nearly 60 of the 153-strong caucus in the House of Commons.

Yesterday evening, Canadian media outlets reported that Trudeau has not yet decided whether he will continue as Prime Minister or resign.