Russian Nuclear Protection Forces Chief Killed in Electric Scooter Bomb Attack

A top General in Charge of Russian nuclear protection forces Igor Kirillov has been killed along with an aide by a bomb hidden in an electric scooter in Moscow TUESDAY.

According to Russia’s investigative committee, Kirillov was killed alongside his second-in-command. According to state news agency TASS, the incident occurred on Ryazansky Prospekt, a main road beginning approximately seven km to the southeast of the Kremlin.

Kirillov the most senior military figure assassinated in Russia yet as the Kremlin’s campaign in Ukraine drags on. He assumed leadership of the force in April 2017.

As per the media report, following the blast, Ukraine’s security service claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Ukrainian court issued a sentence in absentia yesterday against Kirillov for allegedly deploying prohibited chemical weapons during Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.