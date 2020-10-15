Sharad Pawar objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM
Campaigning intensifies for Bihar assembly elections

In Bihar, election campaigning has intensified. Star campaigners of BJP, JD (U) and left parties are addressing rallies in different parts of the state.RJD and Congress are yet to kick start election rallies formally.

In the First Phase polling will be held on 28th of October in 71 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts.

JD (U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed a rally at Chakai in Jamui district. Mr Kumar said 15 years track record of his government shows how the positive changes happened in Bihar. Alleging RJD led past governments he said the main motto of the party was only making money. He alleged that RJD is a dynastic party who has no concern about state people. Mr Kumar said for him the entire Bihar is his family.

BJP President JP Nadda will address two election rallies in Karakat and Goh assembly constituencies.

The CPI-ML which is contesting on 19 seats under the umbrella of Grand alliance has also intensified its poll campaign. Party general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya addressed rallies in Paliganj and some other areas.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will hold joint rallies. BSP President Mayawati and RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha will address these rallies.

Meanwhile, in the second phase of assembly elections the process of nomination is at peak in 94 assembly segments as only one day is left for the process of nomination.

Sitting MLA of BJP Nitin Naveen filed his nomination from Bankipur assembly constituency. BJP candidate and son of Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad, Sanjeev Chaurasia filed his nomination from Digha assembly seat. This is the largest assembly constituency of Bihar in terms of number of electorates.

Former state minister Chandrika Rai submitted his nomination as JD(U) nominee from Parsa constituency in Saran district. He is a relative of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines and management of the crowd has become very hard for agencies who are entrusted for this work. So far 153 cases of violations of model code of conduct (MCC) have been registered.

