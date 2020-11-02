‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Campaigning in full swing for third phase of Bihar elections

AMN / PATNA

Campaigning for the third and final phase of Bihar elections is in full swing. 78 constituencies spread over 15 districts will go the poll in this phase on 07th November.

Star campaigners and senior leaders of all parties are on a whirlwind tour.Leaders of NDA and Grand Alliance are also addressing a series of public meetings and election rallies.

Chief Ministerial candidate of Grand alliance Tejaswi Prasad Yadav holds public meetings in Raniganj and Narpatganj in Araria. Mr. Yadav claimed that only the Grand alliance government can give governance of social harmony. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party Chief Upendra Kushwaha addressed rallies in Riga, Bathnaha and Parihar in Sitamarhi. JD(U) President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held rallies in Alamnagar and Bihariganj in Madhepura where he said if voted to power he will make Bihar a developed state.

BJP Star campaigner and CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran. Mr Adityanath said that only BJP and NDA can give strong leadership and stable government. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has given a befitting reply to Pakistan on several occasions. Mr Adiytanath said NDA can take care of both the internal and border security of the country.

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold multiple rallies today in Dhaka, Raxaul, Mazorganj and Khajauli in East Champaran, Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts.

Leaders of opposition parties are also going all out to rise the pitch in favour of their candidates.

Jan Adhikar Party President alleged that BJP and RJD have hands in glove and they will go for a post poll alliance discarding JD(U). Leaders of Congress, CPIML, CPI and CPM also holding public meetings in poll bound areas.

