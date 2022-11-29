Campaigning ends for first phase of Gujarat assembly elections

AMN

Campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat ended this evening after reaching a feverish pitch. Polling will take place on Thursday for 89 assembly seats spread over Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat. 788 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the second phase has intensified. BJP President JP Nadda addressed public meetings in Dahod and Vadodara.

Senior party leader and Home Minister Amit Shah also held election rallies at Dahod, Kheda, and Ahmedabad districts today.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan held road shows at Limdi and Botad in the Saurashtra region.