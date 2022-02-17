Campaign in full swing in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur

AMN / WEB DESK

The campaign in full swing for the Single-Phase assembly election in Punjab and polling for the remaining phases in Uttar Pradesh. The Star Campaigners and prominent leaders of various political parties are engaged in public rallies. The door-to-door canvassing and virtual appeals to the voters also continue.

Prime Minister and Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Addressing the public meeting, the Prime Minister said, BJP government in Uttar Pradesh means control over Mafia elements, security to women and freedom to celebrate all the festivals. He said, BJP government in the state means implementation of Central welfare schemes at double speed.

Other party leaders including Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goel, Yogi Adityanath and Uma Bharti also campaigned in different parts of state. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held door to door canvassing in Kanpur and Unnao districts. Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav campaigned in Farrukhabad district.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings at Firozabad, Mainpuri and Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh today.

Uttar Pradesh is going to polls in seven phases. The first phase was held in 10th of February and polling for the second phase took place on 14th of this month.

The Third Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 20th of February in 59 Assembly Constituencies across 16 districts for which 627 candidates are in fray. In addition, the Single-Phase polling in Punjab will be held on all 117 Assembly Constituencies in the state on Sunday for which, a total of 1,304 candidates are contesting.

Today is the last day for filing of nominations for the Seventh and Last Phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The scrutiny of papers will be undertaken tomorrow. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be 21st of February.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will also campaign for party candidates in Kannauj district. BSP supremo Mayawati will be in Banda for campaigning while Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav will campaign in Etawah, Farrukhabad and Mainpuri districts. Chandrashekhar Azad president of Azad samaj party will campaign for party candidates in Kanpur dehat district.

Meanwhile BJP released another list of three candidates for assembly elections while Bahujan Samaj Party released a list of 7 candidates and Apna Dal Party released a list of two candidates for last phase of assembly elections in state.

In Manipur, campaigning has intensified for assembly elections. State will go to polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5. AIR correspondent reports, With the closing of withdrawal of nomination papers for both phases, it is now clear that 265 candidates are ready to contest the elections in Manipur. Among them, seventeen women candidates are trying their fate which includes fifteen women candidates in the first phase.

Thirty Independent candidates are in fray for the 12th General Election to Manipur Legislative Assembly. The fate of 265 candidates will be decided by twenty lakh thirty-four and nine hundred sixty-six electors including ten lakh forty nine six hundred thirty nine women voters.

The number of transgender voter is two hundred and eight. The total number of polling stations has increased to two thousand nine hundred sixty-eight for the upcoming polls in Manipur. There will be five hundred twenty nine All Women Polling Stations and one hundred fifteen Model Polling Station in the upcoming election in Manipur.