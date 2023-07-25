इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jul 2023 08:04:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

‘Call us what you want…’: Rahul Gandhi hits back as PM Modi’s I.N.D.I.A. barb triggers war of words

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. and said “call us what you want”, but “we are India” and “will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur”.

Modi had slammed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A. as the most directionless the country has ever seen and cited reviled names, such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister told a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the conduct of the opposition has been such that as if it has decided to stay in the opposition for long.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri said the prime minister said even those with a design to divide the country had names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, but people will not be misled by these gimmicks.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Modi told the BJP leaders that Indian National Congress and the East India Company were founded by foreigners.

He said people were also using names, such as Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India, and their realities were quite different from what they tried to project.

Modi’s remarks sparked a massive war of words between the Opposition and BJP leaders.

“We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also reacted to Modi’s jibe and urged him to make a “comprehensive” statement in both houses of Parliament on the violence in Manipur.

Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart