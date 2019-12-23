FreeCurrencyRates.com

23 Dec 2019
CAA PROTEST: Congress holds Satyagraha at Rajghat

Congress party led by Sonia Gandhi is staging a satyagraha at Rajghat demanding protection for the Constitution.

Prominent Congress leaders are participating in the demonstration including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel.

Meanwhile Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that in the name of all those who had been “martyred” in the protests against the amended citizenship law, her party resolves to protect the Constitution.

Addressing party workers at the Congress’ “Satyagraha for Unity” at the Rajghat in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi said: “In the name of Bijnor’s 22-year-old Anas who used to earn money for his family through a coffee wending machine and had just recently gotten married. In the name of 21-year-old Suleiman who was studying for the UPSC and used to take tuition.”

“In the name of all the children who have been martyred in this movement. In the name of Bijnor’s Omraj Saini, whose five children are waiting for him and he is in the hospital injured. In their name, we resolve today that we will protect the Constitution and will not allow the Constitution to be destroyed,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

