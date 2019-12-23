Jharkhand Results: Cong-JMM Alliance heading towards big victory

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

Counting trends in Jharkhand indicate that the Congress Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and its allies, are headed for a major victory in the state assembly election.

A party or alliance needs 41 seats for a majority in the 81-member House.

Counting trends published by the Election Commission showed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — Congress — Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance winning 46 seats. There were celebrations earlier at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

The BJP was leading in 24 seats. These numbers fall in the ranges predicted by an India Today-Axis My India exit poll. Counting is still underway in all constituencies; none of the races have been declared.

At this stage, other parties like the AJSU and the JVM could still emerge as kingmakers. (See below)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said counting trends weren’t the final word and that he would hold a press conference in Ranchi later in the day.

Hours later, Das was trailing an independent, Saryu Roy, in Jamshedpur East by over 7,400 votes. A BJP rebel, Roy was once in Raghubar Das’s cabinet.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is trailing from Jamshedpur East seat. He has been winning this seat since 1995. His ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai is leading from the constituency. Rai turned rebellion after his ticket was put on hold by the party. JMM Executive President Hemant Soren is leading both from Dumka and Barhait seats. At Dumka he is pitted against Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi.

In Silli constituency, AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahato is leading. He lost the 2014 Assembly election from this seat.

Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) President Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar Assembly seat. Jharkhand Congress President Rameshwar Oraon is leading from Lohardaga seat.

The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats – Chandankyari and Torpa. Jawans of Central Para Military Forces are deployed at all the Counting centres.

Polling for the 81-member State Assembly took place in five phases between 30th of November and 20th of December. Several NDA allies, including AJSU contested the Assembly polls on their own. Lok Janshakti Party and Janata Dal (United) also contested the polls solo.

In the outgoing Assembly BJP had 43 seats, JMM had 19 while Congress had 8 seats.

Reacting to the trends of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, the trends are not as expected and after the declaration of final results the party will comment.

Congress party’s Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh expressed confidence that Jharkhand will give clear majority to the JMM-Cong- RJD alliance. He said, trends are good but he will not make comment until final result.

RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav has said grand alliance leader Hemant Soren will form new government in Jharkhand. Reacting on counting trend Mr Yadav claimed people have rejected Raghubar Das government and there is wave against BJP.