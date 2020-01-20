CAA: Include Muslims, or remove names of other religions says Najeeb Jung

WEB DESK

Backing the on going anti CAA protestors, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Monday said that Citizenship (Amendment) Act, needs a revamp. He said that , and the protests will abate if it is made inclusive.

“I feel that the Citizenship Amendment Act needs a revamp. They should either include Muslims or remove other names [of religions]. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls these people and talks, the matter will be resolved,” Jung said

Jung, speaking outside Jamia Millia Islamia, one of the sites where protests against the Act are on, said a solution will come only through talks. “How will the solution come if we don’t talk? How long will this protest go on?” he asked.

Jung further went on to say that the economy is suffering, shops are closed, buses are not plying and losses are being incurred.

Najeeb Jung was one of the 106 personalities who had recently written an open letter saying that the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens were “unnecessary and wasteful exercises” which would cause hardships to the public.