Bypoll results: INDIA shows edge over BJP of

Bypoll Results 2023 Highlights: ‘People have accepted INDIA’ Congress rejoices, says ‘Results are only a trailer’

In seven assembly seats in six states, BJP secure three; SP, Trinamool, Congress-led UDF and JMM win one each.

The Election Commission (EC) has declared bypoll results of seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttarakhand. The BJP won three seats in Tripura and Uttarakhand, while SP, Congress, TMC and JMM won one seat each. The six state went to poll on 5th September.

The BJP retained the Bageshwar Assembly seat in Uttarakhand with its candidate Parwati Dass defeating Congress’ Basant Kumar by more than 2,400 votes. In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh defeated his BJP rival Dara Singh Chauhan in the Ghosi assembly bypoll with a margin of 42,759 votes.

JMM candidate Bebi Devi won the byelection to the Dumri Assembly seat in Jharkhand’s Giridih district by defeating AJSU party nominee Yashoda Devi by more than 17,100 votes. The ruling Trinamool Congress wrested the Dhupguri Assembly seat in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district from the BJP. Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy won with a margin of 4 thousand 313 votes.

In Tripura’s Sepahijala district, the BJP won the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly seats by huge margins. BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain won the Boxanagar seat by 30,237 votes whereas Bindu Debnath bagged the Dhanpur seat by 18,871 votes.

In Kerala, the Opposition Congress-UDF retained the Puthuppally Assembly constituency as its candidate Chandy Oommen won by a margin of 37.719 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured victory in the by-elections for both the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district, as confirmed by the Election Commission (EC). Further TMC also won the Dhupguri seat defeating BJP.

Opposition UDF candidate Chandy Oommen secured a victory from the Puthuppally assembly bypoll here on Friday. Son of late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, he has been far ahead of his nearest co-contestants, PTI reported.

The bypoll results are seen as a test for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA ahead of the five state assembly elections scheduled later this year and the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The seven seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.