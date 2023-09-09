African Union inducted as permanent member of G20

G20: Prime Minister Modi said this is the time for everyone to move together

BY ANDALIB AKHTER

ON the behest of India’s proposal the African Union today inducted as a permanent member of the G20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Head of the African Union, Azali Assoumani, who is also president of COMOROS to take his seat as a permanent member of the G20 as the first session of the G20 Summit got underway in New Delhi today.

India had proposed that the African Union be granted permanent membership of G20 with the sense of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. In his remarks at the first session titled ‘One Earth’, Mr Modi said India’s G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of ‘sabka saath’ both inside and outside the country. He added that this has become the people’s G20 in India as crores of Indians are connected to this.

What PM Modi said

India today called upon the world together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. Prime Minister Modi said this is the time for everyone to move together. He said whether it is management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, a solid solution has to be found for future generations. Mr Modi said the 21st century is an important time to show the world a new direction. He stressed that this is the time when old problems are seeking new solutions and the world should move ahead fulfilling responsibilities with a human-centric approach. He pointed out that if the world can defeat COVID-19, it can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war.

Mr Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. He prayed that all injured recover at the earliest. He said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.

Today, on the first day of the Summit, two sessions are being held, namely One Earth and One Family. Several bilateral meetings are also taking place, including with United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Italy. The Prime Minister will be hosting a working lunch today. President Droupadi Murmu will host the state dinner this evening for the visiting dignitaries. President Murmu has extended a warm welcome to all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, Guest countries, and International Organisations participating in the G20 Summit.

In a social media post, she said India’s G20 Presidency theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’, is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric development. She wished the participants of the Summit every success in their efforts towards realising this vision.