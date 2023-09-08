इंडियन आवाज़     08 Sep 2023 10:06:26      انڈین آواز

New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development: PM Modi

New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development. 

Sharing a thread on X, the Prime Minister said:

“India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days. 

It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development.”

He emphasized that India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented where the developmental concerns of the Global South have been actively voiced. 

Highlighting the importance of emulating Gandhi Ji’s mission of serving the underprivileged, the Prime Minister underlined that India places great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress. 

The Prime Minister informed that he will be chairing Sessions on ‘One Earth’, ‘One Family’ and ‘One Future’, covering a range of issues of prime concern to the world community including furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth. He also mentioned holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation. 

The Prime Minister further added that Hon’ble President will host a dinner for the leaders on 9th September 2023. The leaders will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 10th of September 2023. At the Closing Ceremony, on the same day, G20 Leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable ‘One Future’, together like ‘One Family’, for a healthier ‘One Earth’.

