Budget session of Maharashtra assembly begins tomorrow

AMN

The budget sessGion of the Maharashtra assembly will start tomorrow and continue till 10 March. Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the budget on 8 March 2021. While addressing the Press conference CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he has accepted the resignation of Sanjay Rathod.

The death of Pooja Chavan is unfortunate. We are conducting an enquiry, in this case, it will happen in a free and fair environment. He also said that, her parents came to meet me today and they have not demanded the resignation of Mr. Rathod. But he has given it on moral grounds.

He also instructed the Police department to complete the enquiry within a specific time and guilty will be punished. CM has also refuted all the charges levied by the Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

He also demanded that the Union Government should reduce the taxes on Petroleum products.