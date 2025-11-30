The Indian Awaaz

BSF Marks 60 Years; IG Shashank Anand Highlights Key Contributions

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Inspection General, BSF Jammu Frontier Shashank Anand today addressed the annual press conference at Paloura Camp Jammu, marking 60 years since the formation of the Border Security Force. The IG highlighted the BSF’s significant contribution in securing borders and conducting counter-terror operations, recalling its effective role during incidents such as the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. He said the force remains committed to maintaining peace, vigilance, and national security with professionalism.

