IMD Forecasts Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

Nov 29, 2025
AMN / NEWS DESK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The Met Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh. It also said that heavy rainfall occurs in Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka. The Weather Agency said fog conditions at isolated pockets over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

The IMD said, squally weather with wind speeds reaching upto to 55 kmph will prevail along and off the south Kerala coast and adjoining Lakshadweep area, over the Comorin area, over south Bay of Bengal, along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast. 

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain of very poor quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index of the region was recorded at 341 as of 7 AM this morning.

