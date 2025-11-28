Delhi Police arrests gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe

INDER VASHISTH / NEW DELHI

Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old alleged member of the Goldy Dhillon gang for his involvement in the firing incident outside comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada. He was the key strategist responsible for planning, executing and providing logistical support for the firing at Kap’s Café, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab. He had fled to India following a crackdown by Surrey Police in which several of his associates were arrested.

The arrest follows the earlier capture of two key associates of international fugitive gangster Sonu Khatri, along with the seizure of eight foreign-made semi-automatic pistols and 84 live cartridges. They revealed that one pistol had been delivered to Sekhon, establishing his involvement in the interstate and cross-border illegal arms supply network linked to Khatri, currently operating from the USA.

During the investigation, police received a tip-off, following which a team moved to Ludhiana and arrested Sekhon. He disclosed receiving an illegal weapon, which was recovered from his car, and admitted to his role in the series of firings at Kap’s Café, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Kap’s Café, owned by Sharma and located in Surrey, British Columbia, has been targeted in three separate and violent firing incidents since its opening in July.

The first attack took place on July 10, when multiple shots were fired at the café from a moving vehicle. Initially, Harjit Singh Laddi, associated with the banned Khalistani militant group Babbar Khalsa International, claimed responsibility, citing alleged insults to Nihang Sikhs on Sharma’s television show. Later, foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon also claimed responsibility, the DCP said.

The second attack occurred on August 7, with shots again fired from a vehicle. This time, responsibility was jointly claimed by gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu through social media posts, describing the firing as a “warning.” They alleged that Sharma ignored their calls, suggesting possible links to extortion demands or the gang’s conflict with actor Salman Khan. The third firing took place on October 16.