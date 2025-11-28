The Indian Awaaz

Path to Viksit Bharat lies in the unity of the people: PM Modi in Goa

Nov 28, 2025

AMN / NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the path to Viksit Bharat lies in the unity of the people. he said that despite facing many difficult situations, Goa not only preserved its original culture but also rejuvenated it over time.

Addressing a gathering of devotees at the Sardha Panchashatamanotsav of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math near Canacona, Goa, he lauded the historic monastery for its enduring contribution to society, calling it a foundation stone for upholding values that will continue to inspire future generations. Mr. Modi said the institution has safeguarded not only faith, but also humanity and culture. The Prime Minister unveiled a 77-foot bronze statue of Prabhu Shri Ram at Partagali. He also inaugurated a new Ramayana Theme Park Garden and a 10,000-square-foot museum dedicated to Lord Ram, developed as part of the celebrations. Mr. Modi further released a special postal stamp and a commemorative coin before addressing the gathering.

On the occasion of Gokarna Partagali Jeevothama Math’s 550th anniversary of its establishment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the institution has emerged as a centre that continues to provide direction to people. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that despite changing times and challenges, math has never lost its direction. He added that the institution has witnessed many cyclones of time and eras in the past 550 years

