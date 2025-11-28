The Indian Awaaz

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Clarifies Train Meals Don’t Require Halal Certification

Nov 28, 2025

Staff Reporter

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has clarified that there are no such guidelines mandating that meals served in trains must be Halal certified. There have been recent media reports stating that Railways has been served with notice by NHRC on a complaint that only Halal-processed meat is being used in non-vegetarian meals served on trains by Railways. Talking to media, Mr Vaishnaw said Railways never demand any Halal certificates.

In a statement, Indian Railways said that IRCTC serves Non-Vegetarian Food (Chicken) conforming to standards laid down in Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. It said Indian Railways follows the standards set by the Government. The catering licensees and vendors are required to comply with the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. IRCTC also abides by all instructions and guidelines issued by Railways on this subject, along with ensuring full FSSAI compliance across all catering services.

