Election Commission Seeks Suggestions for ECINet App

AMN / NEWS DESK

Election Commission has invited all citizens to download ECINet App and give their suggestions to make the App more user friendly. Citizens can do it by using the ‘Submit a Suggestion’ tab on the App till 27th of next month. The Commission said that the user suggestions will be examined and the platform will be further updated to make it more user-friendly.

The official launch of the ECINet platform is planned for January 2026. The Poll Panel added that the trial version of the ECINet App was put to use during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and the recent bye-elections. This new Digital platform enabled better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends and also the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the close of polls, an exercise that previously took several weeks or months. The Poll Panel noted that learnings from the Bihar elections and feedback received from Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers, Observers, and field officials is being incorporated to further enhance the platform’s functionality.

ECINet App is a single, unified app for citizens integrating the earlier 40 separate election related applications and websites.