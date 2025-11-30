The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Election Commission Seeks Suggestions for ECINet App

Nov 30, 2025

Election Commission Seeks Suggestions for ECINet App

AMN / NEWS DESK

Election Commission has invited all citizens to download ECINet App and give their suggestions to make the App more user friendly. Citizens can do it by using the ‘Submit a Suggestion’ tab on the App till 27th of next month. The Commission said that the user suggestions will be examined and the platform will be further updated to make it more user-friendly. 

The official launch of the ECINet platform is planned for January 2026. The Poll Panel added that the trial version of the ECINet App was put to use during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and the recent bye-elections. This new Digital platform enabled better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends and also the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the close of polls, an exercise that previously took several weeks or months. The Poll Panel noted that learnings from the Bihar elections and feedback received from Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers, Observers, and field officials is being incorporated to further enhance the platform’s functionality.

ECINet App is a single, unified app for citizens integrating the earlier 40 separate election related applications and websites.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

BSF Marks 60 Years; IG Shashank Anand Highlights Key Contributions

Nov 30, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

IMD Forecasts Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

Nov 29, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi Police arrests gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe

Nov 28, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Election Commission Seeks Suggestions for ECINet App

30 November 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

CEA Highlights Impact of Structural Reforms on Economy

30 November 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

BSF Marks 60 Years; IG Shashank Anand Highlights Key Contributions

30 November 2025 12:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, ADB Sign $800 Mn Loan Agreements for projects in Maharashtra, MP and Gujarat

30 November 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments