British PM Boris Johnson to visit India on April 21

AMN / WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pay a two-day visit to India on the 21st of April. This will be his maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Johnson will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 22nd of April. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, Mr. Johnson will also visit Gujarat.

India and the United Kingdom enjoy a long and historical relationship which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit last year. The Prime Ministers will review implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Ahead of his India visit, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom said, his visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both the nations. In a statement yesterday, Mr. Johnson’s office said, the British leader would use his trip to India to deepen relations, including in-depth talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the two nations’ “strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership”.