British PM announces new measures to stop spread of new coronavirus variant Omicron

AMN/ WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new measures to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant Omicron. In a news conference, Mr Johnson said that anyone arriving in the UK will now be asked to take a PCR test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The British PM said, those who come into contact with people testing positive for a suspected case of Omicron will have to self-isolate for 10 days. Now wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport will become compulsory.