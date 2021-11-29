India- Bangladesh CEO forum to have its meeting soon- Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

AMN/ WEB DESK

The India Bangladesh CEO forum established to promote mutual investment will have its meeting soon. Speaking virtually on the occasion of the inauguration of the Bangladesh International Investment Summit (BIIS) in Dhaka on Sunday, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is developing two economic zones at Mirsarai and Mongla in Bangladesh. Over 350 Indian companies are registered in Bangladesh providing jobs and economic activity in the country.

Highlighting the initiatives to promote trade and investment between the two countries, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India Bangladesh Textile Industry Forum (IBTIF) has been set up to facilitate cooperation in the textile sector. He said that the invitation to 50 young entrepreneurs of Bangladesh extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh will further augment the ties between the two countries.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal suggested trade, technology, connectivity, entrepreneurship, health and tourism as the focus areas for further strengthening India Bangladesh relationship.

He said that Bangladesh is India’s biggest trade partner in South Asia with a volume of over USD 10 billion of trade and the two countries are looking to advance the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Appreciating the fact that uninterrupted supply chain was maintained between India and Bangladesh even during the COVID 19 pandemic, the Minister said that the effort to further improve connectivity is imperative for expansion of bilateral trade and realisation of the investment potential between the two countries.

Speaking about the friendship between the two countries, the Minister said it has evolved into a strategic partnership with multifaceted and key collaboration in trade, investment, food security and technology. He said that the bilateral relationship is reaching new heights due to the collective effort, wisdom and strong bonds of friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh.