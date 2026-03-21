Britain Condemns Iran’s Missile Attack on UK-US air Base at Diego Garcia

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 9:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Britain has condemned Iran’s reckless attacks after its military fired missiles at a UK-US air base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. UK officials have not provided details of the attempted strike, which was unsuccessful. It remains unclear how close the missiles came to the base, located about 2,500 miles from Iran.

The UK Ministry of Defence today said Iran’s actions, including lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, pose a threat to British interests and allies. Britain has not taken part in US-Israeli attacks on Iran but has allowed American bombers to use UK bases to target Iranian missile sites.