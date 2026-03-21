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INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi Extends Eid, Nowruz Greetings to Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian

Mar 21, 2026

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 9:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with the Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. Both the leaders expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. He reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure. Mr Modi appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

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