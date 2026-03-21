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INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea Auto Parts Plant Fire Kills 14, Injures 59 in Daejeon

Mar 21, 2026

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 9:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll in a fire at an auto parts plant in central city of Daejeon has risen to 14, with 59 injured. President Lee Jae Myung today inspected the site and reviewed relief efforts.

He met bereaved families and was briefed on casualties and response operations. He directed officials to ensure support and provide regular updates on the cause of the blaze. 

About 170 workers were inside when the fire broke out yesterday. The blaze was extinguished after over 10 hours. Authorities are clearing debris and searching for missing people, while the cause remains unknown.

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