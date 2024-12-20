The Indian Awaaz

Britain announces new measures to address rising migration figures

Dec 19, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Britain has unveiled a series of measures this week to clamp down on soaring migration figures. The measures include strengthening an independent body to reduce reliance on overseas labour and fasten the return of illegal immigrants to the countries of their origin.

Britain’s Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra said, a strengthened Migration Advisory Committee will play a central role in fixing the country’s broken immigration system. She further informed, Britain’s Home Office will also introduce an Immigration White Paper, next year, to announce further details of its plan to reduce legal migration.

