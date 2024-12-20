The Indian Awaaz

Israel Expands Military Operations with Airstrikes in Yemen

Dec 19, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel conducted airstrikes on multiple targets in Yemen early Thursday following the interception of at least one missile over central Israel, marking Yemen as the latest active war front against Israel outside Palestinian territories. The strikes targeted power stations in Sanaa and infrastructure in Hodeidah province, including ports and an oil terminal, resulting in nine reported casualties, according to Houthi-run media.

The Israeli military deployed fourteen fighter jets along with support aircraft in what they described as a pre-planned operation aimed at degrading Houthi military capabilities. While damage from intercepted missiles was reported at a school in Ramat Efal, no casualties were recorded.

This military exchange occurs against the backdrop of ongoing regional tensions, with the Houthis having launched numerous attacks on maritime vessels in the Red Sea since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict. Despite US-led international coalition efforts, over 90 merchant vessels have been targeted, with multiple ships lost and four sailors killed.

The strikes represent a significant expansion of Israel’s military operations, coming after a recent ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hamas praised the Houthis’ actions and called for increased attacks against Israel, while Houthi official Mohammed Al Bukhaiti vowed to continue their campaign until humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza.

The conflict stems from the October 7 attacks on Israel that killed approximately 1,200 people, leading to Israel’s military response in Gaza, which has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian casualties. The Israeli military maintains these latest strikes were not a direct response to recent Houthi attacks but part of a broader strategic operation planned weeks in advance.

