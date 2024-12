AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 44 people have been killed and 76 others were injured in two separate road accidents in east Afghanistan’s Ghazni province last night. The mishaps took place on the outskirts of Ghazni city and in the Andar district of the province.

According to Mullah Hamidullah Nesar, provincial director of information and culture, all the injured have been shifted to health centres for treatment, but most of their conditions were reported as critical.